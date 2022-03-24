VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.70. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 86,617 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.
The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
