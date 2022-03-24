VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.70. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 86,617 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $294,000.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

