Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Get Volcon alerts:

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon Inc ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.