Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

