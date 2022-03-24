Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.65 EPS

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,242. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Volcon in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volcon (VLCN)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.