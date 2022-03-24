Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTA stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

