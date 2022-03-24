Vulcan Forged PYR Market Cap Reaches $250.46 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $10.48 or 0.00023858 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $250.46 million and approximately $47.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

