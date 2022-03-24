Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $158.73 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

