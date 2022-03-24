Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vyant Bio by 203.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 118,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vyant Bio by 124.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

