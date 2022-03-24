Wall Capital Group Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

