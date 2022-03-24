Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $19.85 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Wall Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 6.9% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,520,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,263. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

