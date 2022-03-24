Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of LON WHR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 167 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 527,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a market cap of £709.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.80 ($2.34).
About Warehouse REIT (Get Rating)
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
