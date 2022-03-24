Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Gap Down to $54.35

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.35, but opened at $52.70. Washington Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

