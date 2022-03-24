Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:WDH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

