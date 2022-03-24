Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $153,633.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.23 or 0.07022181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,768.23 or 0.99716191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

