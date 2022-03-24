Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Trading Up 0.8%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 163,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 258,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.12.

About Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

