Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 135,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,423,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.