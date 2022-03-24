Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.02 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

