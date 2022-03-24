Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 106 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.04 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

