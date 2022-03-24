Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 108 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $323.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $267.49 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

