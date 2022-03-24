Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 46,861 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in BP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

BP stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

