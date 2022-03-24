Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.48 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.34 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

