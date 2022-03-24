Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $13.01 Million Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of NorthWestern worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after buying an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Mizuho started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

