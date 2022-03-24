Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CW opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.30. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

