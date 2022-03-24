Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.