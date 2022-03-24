Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 442,789 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Premier by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 69,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 224,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.