Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.35% of Timken worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 3,294.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Timken by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The Timken Company has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.