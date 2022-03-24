Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,598 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.56% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

BLMN stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

