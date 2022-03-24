Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,345 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $842.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

