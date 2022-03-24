Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 30,089 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.16% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

