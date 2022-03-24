Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 70,600 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.37% of Photronics worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 297,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,069 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PLAB opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

