Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.32% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

THG stock opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.