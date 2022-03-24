Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

3/10/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/8/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 152,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,382. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

