Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “
- 3/10/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.50 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $11.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE EARN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 152,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,382. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
