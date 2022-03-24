Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SAP (ETR: SAP) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €128.00 ($140.66) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/15/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/10/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2022 – SAP was given a new €150.00 ($164.84) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/1/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/31/2022 – SAP was given a new €139.00 ($152.75) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €145.00 ($159.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – SAP was given a new €160.00 ($175.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €149.00 ($163.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €154.00 ($169.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €142.00 ($156.04) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/27/2022 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($148.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.80 ($1.98) on Thursday, hitting €100.70 ($110.66). The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

