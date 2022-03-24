Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.97.

PPL traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$47.44. 116,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.83. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$34.89 and a 52-week high of C$48.04. The company has a market cap of C$26.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

