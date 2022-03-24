Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.64. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

