WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of WESCO International worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WCC opened at $129.51 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.10 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92.
In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.
WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.
