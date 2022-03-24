Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,663,358 shares.The stock last traded at $48.00 and had previously closed at $48.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,186,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

