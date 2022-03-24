Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

SPGYF opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGYF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

