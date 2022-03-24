Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

