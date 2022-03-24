WINk 24 Hour Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002566 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

