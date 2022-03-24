WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) versus Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Critical Comparison

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WPP and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Starco Brands -80.82% -86.53% -76.28%

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WPP and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.88 $876.90 million N/A N/A Starco Brands $1.37 million 30.78 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Summary

WPP beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Starco Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

