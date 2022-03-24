X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Up 1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.94. Approximately 194,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 253,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,408,000.

