Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $70,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $30,236,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xerox by 316.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 888,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 516,368 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

