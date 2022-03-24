Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.
Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $70,813,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $30,236,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xerox by 316.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 888,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 516,368 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
