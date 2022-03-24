Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. Xometry has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

