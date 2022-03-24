YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.69

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and traded as low as $81.13. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6,944 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.40.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.