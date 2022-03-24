YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.69

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and traded as low as $81.13. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6,944 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.40.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

