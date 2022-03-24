Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $6.59

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.90. Yext shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 6,145 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get Yext alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.