Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITI. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera purchased 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 113,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

