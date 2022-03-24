Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $180.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.80. 15,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.89 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

