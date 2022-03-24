Zacks: Analysts Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $126.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $533.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR traded up $28.72 on Monday, hitting $479.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.42. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

