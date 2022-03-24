Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.31. 991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,186. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.