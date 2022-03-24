Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.75. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,937. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

