Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Post $9.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) will report earnings of $9.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.61 and the lowest is $7.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $44.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.45 to $48.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $47.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.67 to $55.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $676.37. 12,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,646. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $697.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,063. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

